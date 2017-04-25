Drinking 4 Cups of Coffee Daily Is Safe for Adults, Says Study

Coffee lovers may now celebrate. A new study showed that drinking four cups of joe every day is actually not hazardous to health.

Research from the International Life Sciences Institute (ILSI) revealed that taking four cups, or approximately 400 mg, of coffee on a daily basis is safe for adults.

Women who are expecting a child may drink up to three cups, or roughly 300 mg of coffee, in a day without having to worry about its effects.

Children who might want to drink coffee may also take it without parents worrying on their health as the study showed that young kids may down up to 2.5 mg of coffee with no ill effects.

ILSI conducted the research from the period of 2001 until 2015 on 740-caffeine related studies.

Long a cause of concern among drinkers, the caffeine content in coffee has been debated widely.

The research provided new insights on coffee's effects on one's health.

Dr. Eric Hentges, executive director of ILSI and lead author of the study, noted that the research "provides the research community with data and valuable evidence to support the development and execution of future research on caffeine safety that will impact public health."

"We concluded that the previously-defined levels of caffeine intake in a healthy caffeine consumer (400mg) were not associated with overt, adverse effects," he said.

The European Food Safety Agency has long advocated for coffee drinkers to limit their daily intake to only 400 mg to ensure good health. The study now backs this claim.

Too much caffeine can effect the heart, liver, and other organs in a regular adult and may cause miscarriage to pregnant women

Meanwhile, a 2016 study led by Dr. Oliver Kennedy of Southampton University in the United Kingdom, showed that drinking coffee is beneficial to reverse the effects of alcohol drinking and too much food.

Adding two more cups of coffee to one's daily intake was found to reduce the risk of liver cirrhosis by 44 percent.