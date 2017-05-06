Duggar Family News 2017: Jana Duggar Finds Love in an Old Family Friend?

Someone has reportedly been making Jana Duggar's heart skip a beat recently. According to reports, the 27-year-old daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle of the famous Duggar family has found love in an old family friend named Jonathan Hartono.

Facebook/ Counting OnPromotional photo for "Counting On"

Speculations about Jana's blossoming romance with Hartono started to surface after a video of the head of the Duggar family, Jim Bob, hanging out with Hartono was shared on Tumblr. This was followed by the latter posting the same video as his Instagram story, captioning it "1 on 1."

The video sparked speculations that what Hartono meant by the caption was spending some "1 on 1" time with Jim Bob so he could ask for his nod to court Jana.

This moment is reminiscent of the time when Austin Forsyth also sought Jim Bob's permission to court Joy-Anna in November of last year. Just like Hartono, Forsyth had been friends with the Duggars for years before deciding to romantically pursue Joy-Anna.

According to reports, Jana first met Hartono in 2010, when she and her twin brother John David went on a mission trip to Southeast Asia. It was then when they befriended Hartono and his sister Jennifer. Since then, the siblings have reportedly considered the Duggars' home as their home, too.

As of this writing, neither Jana nor Hartono has confirmed the rumors linking them romantically. However, if it is true that he wants to court Jana then what he does in life might be something to consider since Jana had stated on "Counting On" that she wanted someone who has "dirt under the nails."

In other news about the Duggar Family, speculations are rife that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, who have been married for several months now, are going to announce their pregnancy soon. After the couple joined Instagram recently, fans are convinced that they are in for a big announcement. However, everything remains an assumption until the two confirm the rumors.