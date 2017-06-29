Duggar Family News: How Austin Forsyth Asked for Joy-Anna Duggar's Hand in Marriage

Joy-Anna Duggar said her wedding vows with her beau, Austin Forsyth, in May. After Joy Anna's wedding ceremonies, there are now a total of five Duggar children living the married life.

Facebook/CountingOnJoy-Anna got married to her beau, Austin Forsyth, in May.

On an upcoming episode of "Counting On," which features the ever-growing Duggar family, viewers will witness how Forsyth asked the Duggar patriarch for his daughter's hand in marriage, PEOPLE reported.

Although the marriage of Joy-Anna and Forsyth took place last May, the former groom shares that his experience in asking Jim Bob Duggar for permission to marry his daughter was "nerve-wracking."

"It's a lot to ask of a man, to ask for his daughter's hand in marriage and it's a huge responsibility for me to take on — I don't take it lightly," Forsyth says about asking for Joy-Ann's hand in marriage.

Jim Bob and his wife, Michelle, announced Joy-Ann's marriage to their newest son-in-law, Forsyth, in one of their posts on their blog, Duggar Family, which also features a TLC exclusive video on the couple's special day.

"So far it's amazing," Forsyth says in the feature.

"Committing our lives to each other is so incredible," Joy-Anna adds later on.

Now that Joy-Anna is married, there are five Duggar children who have moved on to married life.

The oldest Duggar child, Josh, has been married to his wife Anna Keller since 2008. They have welcomed four children in addition to the Duggar clan. In June 2014, Jill tied the knot with Derick Dillard and she is currently pregnant with their second child.

Jessa wed her husband Seewald in November 2014 and they now have two kids. Jinger Duggar married Jeremy Vuolo last year, while Joy-Anna and Forsyth had their wedding last May.

Catch the Duggar children on "Counting On" every Monday night at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC.