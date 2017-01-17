Duggar Family News: Jessa Seewald Teases 'Two Heartbeats' in Promo for 'Counting On' Season 3

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The first episode of "Jill & Jessa: Counting On" season 3 has just aired but fans are particularly interested in Jessa Duggar Seewald's reveal that there may be "two heartbeats" inside her womb.

FACEBOOK/countingontlc The new season of 'Counting On' will feature Jessa and Jill's preparations for the coming of their new children, as well as Joy-Anna's courtship with Austin Forsyth.

A promo for the new season of "Counting On" sees Jessa visiting her doctor for a pregnancy checkup. She tells the cameras, "Maybe we'll hear two heartbeats." The new installment of the "19 Kids and Counting" spin-off series has yet to reveal if the Seewalds will soon announce that they're expecting twins or if there's one baby to follow Spurgeon.

Aside from Jessa, Jill Duggar Dillard also recently announced that she is expecting her second child. Not much is known about her pregnancy but it is expected that more details will be disclosed in the new season of the Duggar clan's reality show.

The first episode of "Counting On" season 3 focused on Jinger Duggar Vuolo. While she has already tied the knot with former sports star Jeremy Vuolo, this is the first time fans were given a closer look at the preparations for her wedding.

The trailer for the new installment of the Duggars' reality series also teases that viewers will be introduced further to the courtship between Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth. The courting couple announced through a video on the family's official website last November that she is indeed courting.

While numerous fans are happy for the couple, recent rumors have emerged, suggesting that Joy-Anna and Austin may have broken some of the most important courtship rules that the Duggars hold dear.

The rumors suggest that Joy-Anna and Austin have been sleeping together and at one point, the Duggar daughter allegedly thought she was pregnant. It has yet to be officially revealed if the rumors are true but it appears that the long-time friends-turned-couple is enjoying their courtship and not minding any accusations about breaking courtship rules at this time.

The Duggars have yet to address the rumors as there is no confirmation that these incidents took place.

"Counting On" season 3 airs every Monday at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.