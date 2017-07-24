Duggar Family News: Jinger and Jeremy's Purchase of 4-Bedroom Home Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

"Counting On" stars Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo recently bought their first home together, a modest four-bedroom house in Laredo, Texas.

Facebook/countingontlc "Counting On" airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.

As revealed on the official Instagram account of the Duggar family, the Vuolos, who wed in November of last year, seem to be getting the hang of the newlywed life. Their new home is a 1,500-square-foot, four-bedroom house in Webb County. Their home is situated within their 6,000-square-foot property. The house was built around 1998.

They now reside north of Grace Community Church where Jeremy serves as a pastor.

Although the pair have yet to announce new additions to their family, fans have the inkling that they may be expecting. And that the recent purchase was made in preparation for a baby Vuolo.

In an interview with People earlier this year, Jinger was asked if they are planning to expand their family anytime soon. And she said that she will leave this decision to the higher power.

"We are just enjoying our life together," Jinger admiited. "And we will see what the Lord does."

Jinger's sister, Jill, on the other hand, recently welcomed a baby boy named Samuel Scott. She shared a photo of their week-old baby on Instagram. Samuel was born on July 8.

The Duggar family is indeed growing. Another member of the family will tie the knot soon. After getting engaged at his sister Joy Anna's wedding last month, Joseph Duggar is now preparing for marriage with Kendra Caldwell. Their engagement photos are now up on the official Instagram page for "Counting On."

While the pair have yet to confirm the wedding date, reports say that their Amazon wedding registry indicated an Oct. 7 ceremony. Fans, however, should take this information with a grain of salt.

More updates should roll out soon.