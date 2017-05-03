Duggar Family News: Joy-Anna Duggar Upsets Fans With Dramatic Weight Loss
A lot of girls are obsessed with losing weight nowadays, so when "Counting On" star Joy-Anna Duggar was recently seen looking several pounds lighter, fans of the Duggar show were quick to make comments.
The photo was posted on the Duggar family's Facebook page. In it, Joy-Anna is seen smiling behind her younger sister Josie. "Sister time! Josie is ready for lots of fun in Pre-Embassy!" the family captioned the photo.
A lot of netizens commented that Joy-Anna looked great, and that she bore a striking resemblance to her elder sister, Jessa Seewald. "Nice work Joy-Anna. You're a very beautiful woman anyway you choose to look. May you and your hubby-to-be have many blessings. God bless," a fan wrote.
Another added, "I had to do a double take, you look so much like Jessa. You and Josie are so beautiful."
However, many others were upset because it seems like she has gone on a diet for her upcoming wedding with Austin Forsyth.
"Girls/Women should never have that pressure that they should be thin to have value. I find it odd that these girls try to be really thin before the wedding," a concerned fan wrote. "I enjoy the TV show but some of these things concern me."
"She looks good but she is not a naturally thin person," another critic noted. "She's probably starving herself. She won't keep the weight off. She will gain again after the wedding."
Joy-Anna is going to tie the knot with her childhood friend, Forsyth, on Oct. 28, 2017, in Springdale, Arkansas, reported InTouch Weekly. The date is extra special for Joy-Anna, since she will also be celebrating her 20th birthday that day.
The two started their courtship last November, and Forsyth proposed to Joy-Anna shortly after. "I'm just overwhelmed with emotion. I'm so excited to see what the future holds for us!" Forsyth said of their union.