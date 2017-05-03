Duggar Family News: Joy-Anna Duggar Upsets Fans With Dramatic Weight Loss

A lot of girls are obsessed with losing weight nowadays, so when "Counting On" star Joy-Anna Duggar was recently seen looking several pounds lighter, fans of the Duggar show were quick to make comments.

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/DUGGAR FAMILY OFFICIAL) This new photo of Joy-Anna and Josie Duggar had some fans upset because of Joy-Anna's dramatic weight loss.

The photo was posted on the Duggar family's Facebook page. In it, Joy-Anna is seen smiling behind her younger sister Josie. "Sister time! Josie is ready for lots of fun in Pre-Embassy!" the family captioned the photo.

A lot of netizens commented that Joy-Anna looked great, and that she bore a striking resemblance to her elder sister, Jessa Seewald. "Nice work Joy-Anna. You're a very beautiful woman anyway you choose to look. May you and your hubby-to-be have many blessings. God bless," a fan wrote.

Another added, "I had to do a double take, you look so much like Jessa. You and Josie are so beautiful."

However, many others were upset because it seems like she has gone on a diet for her upcoming wedding with Austin Forsyth.

"Girls/Women should never have that pressure that they should be thin to have value. I find it odd that these girls try to be really thin before the wedding," a concerned fan wrote. "I enjoy the TV show but some of these things concern me."

"She looks good but she is not a naturally thin person," another critic noted. "She's probably starving herself. She won't keep the weight off. She will gain again after the wedding."

Joy-Anna is going to tie the knot with her childhood friend, Forsyth, on Oct. 28, 2017, in Springdale, Arkansas, reported InTouch Weekly. The date is extra special for Joy-Anna, since she will also be celebrating her 20th birthday that day.

The two started their courtship last November, and Forsyth proposed to Joy-Anna shortly after. "I'm just overwhelmed with emotion. I'm so excited to see what the future holds for us!" Forsyth said of their union.