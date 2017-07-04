'Dumbo' Live-Action Cast News: Michael Keaton Cast as Villain in Tim Burton's Adaptation

Michael Keaton, famous for is roles in "Birdman," "Beetlejuice" and the 1990s "Batman" films, will star in the live-action adaptation of "Dumbo." The actor confirmed he will play the villain in the movie that Tim Burton will direct for Disney.

Keaton announced his role in the "Dumbo" live-action movie while appearing on "Good Morning America" to promote "Spider-Man: Homecoming," where he is also the villain. "I am reuniting with Tim Burton," the actor told the hosts of the morning program.

"You just want to be around that guy. You want to be in his sphere because he's original and unique and an artist," Keaton said about working with the famed director. Keaton and Burton first worked together in the 1988 movie "Beetlejuice" and then again in the 1994 movie "Batman Returns."

It is still unclear what his exact role will be in "Dumbo" as the original 1941 cartoons had many villains. Speculations, however, say he is going to play the circus owner Vandemere, who torments the elephant and his mother. The role was reportedly originally offered to Tom Hanks.

Keaton's casting is the first confirmation from the production after reports cited that Disney has been struggling to put the film together. Colin Farrell is also said to be eyed to join the live-action adaptation along with Eva Green and Danny De Vito, but no official word from the studio has been released.

If De Vito signs on, it will also be a reunion for him, Keaton and Burton. De Vito played The Penguin in "Batman Returns."

As a young elephant Dumbo has always been ridiculed for his unusually large and wide floppy ears. This gave him a unique ability to fly, however, so he becomes one of the highlights of the circus.

Ehren Kruger ("Transformers: Age of Extinction") wrote the screenplay for the live-action movie. For now, Disney has not yet assigned a release date, but "Dumbo" will join a string of upcoming live-action adaptations from the studio such as "Mulan," "Aladdin," "Little Mermaid" and "The Lion King."