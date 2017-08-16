EA Investing in Nintendo Switch Depends on Success of 'FIFA 18'

Electronic Arts is using the Nintendo Switch port of "FIFA 18" to test the waters before it decides to invest resources on making games for the platform. The hybrid console already has widespread popularity and is beginning to increase its library of games.

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson An Electronic Arts (EA) video game logo is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2015.

In an interview with Edge Magazine, via NintendoLife, EA executive vice president Patrick Söderlund said that they want to be a part of the Switch. However, they also have to look at it from a resource standpoint and numbers definitely become a factor.

Söderlund revealed that they will be testing the platform with "FIFA 18" and maybe a few other games before deciding to fully support the platform. If the games perform well, Söderlund said they plan to "have as much of our portfolio on that platform as possible."

Söderlund has yet to reveal what these other games will be. However, EA's stance on the Nintendo Switch is preceded by instances that are both encouraging and discouraging.

On one hand, Capcom has had success with its release of "Ultra Street Fighter 2" on the Switch, which certainly raises hopes for the success of "FIFA 18". However, the release of "FIFA" on Nintendo's last console, the Wii U, had a less than favorable reception. Only time will tell which direction the test will go.

So far, other game companies are already on board with the hybrid console. SEGA's "Puyo Puyo Tetris" and the aforementioned "Ultra Street Fighter 2" are both solid games. However, they also illustrate how third parties have yet to fully support the platform.

Ubisoft's "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" is also destined for success on the platform after its successful unveiling at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in June.

Perhaps EA should look on the performance of its fellow publishers rather than just the performance of its games to make a decision on whether or not to invest in the Nintendo Switch.