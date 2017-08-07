'EA Sports UFC 2' Tips and Tricks Guide: Ultimate Team Mode

Realism is what EA Canada strived for with "EA Sports UFC 2" and the developer has been very successful in that regard. However, the game also features the Ultimate Team Mode which is quite different than what other Electronic Arts games are offering.

EA Sports Splash art for "EA Sports UFC 2."

For starters, players won't be using real-life athletes for their team. Instead, they will be tasked to create five fighters all of whom have one goal: becoming an online champion.

These fighters get their strength from card packs which contain variations of stats boosts, techniques, and if players are lucky, a signature move from a UFC fighter. Players can use these to increase the fighters' potency, especially against their opponents.

Similar to the predecessor of "EA Sports UFC 2," these can be obtained using virtual coins and/or real money. Prices range from 1,500 coins to 12,500 on certain packs which contain a variety of upgrades for one or more athletes.

However, these cards only come second to the build of the athletes themselves which makes their creation crucial as they cannot be undone. Some critical attributes like reach, stamina, speed and movement depend on how big or small players make their characters.

Sure, they can create Goliaths like conventional wisdom tells them to do but all it takes is one nimble David to give all that hulking mass a proper beatdown.

As such, players must visualize how they want to develop their fighters from the start. Want to have a fighter who is more at home on the ground? Better get those takedown and submission upgrades. The experience certainly mimics those in real life when managing one's own team of pro-MMA fighters.

Now for the match itself, there are a few key points players must remember to make the most of each. First things first, much like in a real-life game, utilize each fighter's strength as early as possible. These add an element of surprise which could make or break a match.

Second, should it fail, be sure to have a Plan B because not every fight goes according to plan. Thirdly, should players be forced to use a Plan B, take note of the opponent's move pattern. Given the limited choice of moves available for each fighter due to the aforementioned reasons, nobody is a jack of all trades.

That being said, don't add moves just because they are from a famous fighter. Kicks are next to useless when used by a boxer and a boxer won't have much use for takedowns.

Lastly, don't expect to win every match. This is important, especially when starting out since each fighter isn't as potent. However, if losing is already a given, be sure to drag it out to earn more coins.

"EA Sports UFC 2" is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.