'East Los High' Latest News: Finale Event to Premiere Fall 2017 on Hulu

Hulu's high school-set drama is set to end with its current fourth season. However, the series has been renewed for a 60-minute finale event, titled "East Los High: Final Event," and it is scheduled to premiere this fall.

(Photo: Facebook/EastLosHigh)A promotional photo of the original Hulu series "East Los High."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pickup for a finale event comes almost a year after the series' 12-episode fourth season debuted in July 2016 on the streaming service platform.

The hour-long special will take place eight months after the events of the final episode of season 4, which ended in a cliffhanger, with the crew preparing to leave high school and East LA as they begin a new journey of self-discovery. Hulu teases that the series finale will be "romantic, sexy and emotional."

The series' finale special will be penned by series co-creator Kathleen Bedoya with Luisa Leschin and Chris Franco, while it will be directed by Karie Elmore Mota and Carlos Reza. Bedoya is executive producing the series along with Mota and Mauricio Mota of Wise Entertainment.

"East Los High" premiered back in 2013 and has since aired four season on Hulu. Purporting to be the first English-language show with an all-Latino cast, creators and writers, the TV series was about teenagers growing up in a working-class neighborhood in East Los Angeles.

The show featured underrepresented voices and raised awareness to several issues relevant to the Latino community, while also providing a realistic account of Latino youth culture in the United States in recent times.

The upcoming finale event is intended to pay tribute to the popular characters of the show, whose stories the fans have followed for the past four seasons. The hour-long event will serve as a reminder that the universal stories of the characters of "East Los High" will continue to grow, prosper and transcend beyond the confines of the TV series.

"East Los High: Final Event" is scheduled to premiere this fall.