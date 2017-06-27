Ed Sheeran and Girlfriend Cherry Seaborn Ride a Helicopter to London

"Shape of You" singer Ed Sheeran was spotted arriving in London on a helicopter together with his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn after spending the weekend at Somerset's Worthy Farm.

REUTERS/Dylan MartinezSinger Ed Sheeran during his performance at the Worthy Farm in Somerset, where he and girlfriend Cherry Seaborn spent the weekend.

The couple, who have been reportedly dating since 2015, arrived at the London Heliport to attend the Glastonbury Festival where the singer served as the headliner.

Both looked relaxed and in good spirits as they made their way out of the helipad.

In late May, rumors claimed that Sheeran already proposed to his girlfriend after actor Russell Crowe reportedly made a mistake of referring to Seaborn as the singer's fiancée during a Facebook Live chat where he said: "[Ed] was on tour here and he was getting a bit burned out, so he came up and stayed at the farm for a couple of days to get some sleep and then we became conversational mates. He has subsequently gone back to the farm with his fiancée for more time."

To clarify the rumors, Sheeran told the Australian radio show "Fitzy & Wippa" that it was a misunderstanding. "You know, he's only met Cherry once and I didn't introduce her. I didn't say anything," he stated. "I think he just assumed. But no, we're not engaged."

Sheeran and Seaborn reportedly attended Thomas Mills High School in Suffolk, England one year apart, but they only started dating in 2015. She is working as a senior advisory consultant at the Deloitte auditing and financial consulting firm in London, but she used to play hockey for the Durham University in the U.K.

The couple's relationship appears to be very serious, as he previously admitted that he decided to take a time off from his musical career for a year so they can spend more time together after she quit her job in New York City.

"The catalyst of taking a year off was also the fact that my partner quit her job in New York — which she's now got back in London, which really cool — but we were just basically like, let's quit our jobs and have a year of forming a tight bond. So we went traveling and spent every day for a year together," he stated.