Ed Sheeran News: Irish Singer Quits Twitter After Receiving Mean Comments From Trolls

REUTERS/Toby Melville Ed Sheeran performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, Feb. 22, 2017.

Irish singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran recently stopped opening his Twitter account, allegedly after getting fed up by the abusive remarks from online trolls. The artist revealed that he had decided to quit the social media site since he could no longer take the mean comments from people who dislike him.

In a recent interview with The Sun, the multi-platinum singer said, "I've actually come off Twitter completely. I can't read it. I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things." He also said he thinks foul comments can spoil a person's day and that he had been trying to work out why some people hate him that much.

The 26-year-old singer has been receiving vile and abusive comments from online trolls, some of which he said were avid fans of Lady Gaga. Sheeran explained that Lady Gaga's fans previously read an interview he did and they thought he was referring to their idol. "They assumed I was talking about her and they all f****** hate. And it wasn't anything to do with that at all," he said.

Twitter seems to be full of comments about Sheeran posted by irate users, the most common of which called him an "irritating ginger busker." One of the site's users wrote, "The ginger busker feller has pulled a decent crowd at Glastonbury, he'll drown in loose change." Another said, "It's like paying 280 for a festival only to find out they've let a ginger busker headline."

Before abandoning his account, Sheeran had about 19 million followers on Twitter. According to him, although his account will stay open, only automatic updates from his Instagram account will be posted and shared on it.

Sheeran is not the first celebrity who decided to abandon their social media accounts due to online trolls. Previously Normani Kordei of Fifth Harmony, "Ghostbusters" star Lily Allen and comedian John Bishop also left Twitter for a time after being cyberbullied by their haters.