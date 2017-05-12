Ed Sheeran Tour Dates, Tickets News: Irish Singer Announces Stadium Shows in Australia, NZ

After keeping his fans in the dark for quite some time, Ed Sheeran has finally confirmed his return to Australia and New Zealand next year for the next leg of his shows. He revealed that in March next year, he will be back in both countries to perform again.

(Photo: Reuters/John Taggart)Singer Ed Sheeran performs on stage during the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York, September 26, 2015.

The series of stadium shows will include performances at Perth Stadium, Adelaide Oval, Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, ANZ Stadium in Sydney and Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Following his Australian tour, he will move on to New Zealand for two other shows that will be held in Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland and Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. The said shows will wrap up the Antipodean leg of his worldwide "Divide" tour.

For this next leg of stadium shows, the Irish singer and chart-topper is capping ticket prices at $165 and is giving two cheaper options, one available for $70 and another for $100. The superstar will reportedly not offer expensive VIP packages and will make all his shows available for all ages.

His show at the Perth Stadium will be held on March 3, to be followed by his performance at the Adelaide Oval on March 7. On March 10, he will perform at the Etihad Stadium, on March 16 at the ANZ Stadium, and on March 20 at Suncorp Stadium. The selling of tickets will begin on May 23 across the states. Frontier Touring members may also grab their tickets during the pre-sale on May 16.

According to his shows' promoter, Michael Gudinski, Sheeran's upcoming shows will feature him as the only musician on stage, using his loop pedal to create a one-man-band. "He's bringing out a gigantic production with screens and all sorts of things. But it's incredible as a one-man show he's got such a rapport with his audience and he can handle playing a stadium by himself," he said, as quoted in Herald Sun.