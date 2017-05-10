'Edge of Tomorrow 2' Cast News: Emily Blunt Returns in Sequel

Hit action-science fiction movie "Edge of Tomorrow" has long been reported to be having a new production, and fans of the first movie will be happy to know that another one of the film's main cast members is coming back. "Edge of Tomorrow 2" also has a new title, as revealed by the returning director for the upcoming movie.

Doug Liman returns at the helm of "Edge of Tomorrow 2" to hopefully bring back the same critical acclaim that the 2014 film has enjoyed, according to Screen Rant. Liman has already teased fans and the media about the follow-up movie as early as October last year. He also mentioned its bigger scope as it serves as both the prequel and sequel to the first movie.

Instead of "Edge of Tomorrow 2," however, the new movie has been given a new title. The upcoming movie is now called "Live Die Repeat and Repeat." The new title looks like a very compact synopsis of "Edge of Tomorrow," and Liman is positive about his new movie's impact. "Live Die Repeat and Repeat" has not gotten into production yet, as reported by Movie Web.

Along with the title, the director also revealed in a recent interview with Collider that Emily Blunt will be making a return to reprise her role alongside Tom Cruise. Liman was enthusiastic about the sequel. "We have an amazing story! It's incredible! Way better than the first film, and I obviously loved the first film," the filmmaker said as he spilled the news. "It will be called Live Die Repeat and Repeat. Tom [Cruise] is excited about it, and Emily Blunt is excited about it. The big question is just when we'll do it. But it's not an if, it's a when," Liman concluded.