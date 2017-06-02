'Edge of Tomorrow 2' News, Release Date: Director Reveals Upcoming Movie Will Complete Franchise

"Edge of Tomorrow" director Doug Liman recently confirmed that the next movie in the franchise will finish off the story set up by the first one. He also revealed that the upcoming film will usher in a new third party human player.

Facebook/Edge of TomorrowA still capture of the "Edge of Tomorrow" movie, featuring Emily Blunt.

Titled "Live Die Repeat and Repeat," the next "Edge of Tomorrow" movie will see world-renowned actor Tom Cruise reprise his role as Bill Cage. The film will also see the return of Emily Blunt as Rita Vrataski and Liman at the directorial chair.

According to Liman, the upcoming movie will set viewers on a new course following the events at the end of the first movie, where Rita did not know Bill yet.

"It does pick up right where we left off, but it doesn't keep going forward, because we'd screw with time, because the aliens screwed with time," revealed Liman in a MTV HSC podcast.

Although the trend these days is to make the second film in a movie franchise pave the way for a third installment, Liman said that "Live Die Repeat and Repeat" would be the last in the "Edge of Tomorrow" series. After describing the upcoming film as "a sequel that's a prequel," the movie director said he had always seen "Edge of Tomorrow" as a two-movie franchise.

Speaking to MTV, Liman also shared that a third key character would join the mix. "So we can do way more focus on Tom's character and Emily Blunt's character, and there's a third character in the sequel that's gonna for sure steal the movie. We can focus on that. I don't need an action sequence every two minutes," he said, adding that the upcoming film would not need as much action as the first movie.

"Live Die Repeat and Repeat" is currently being written by screenwriters Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. As of this writing, the movie does not have a definite release date yet.