'Elder Scrolls Online' News: 'Horns of the Reach' Available Now for PC/Mac

More content has recently been added to "The Elder Scrolls Online" courtesy of the "Horns of the Reach" downloadable content pack.

PC and Mac players can now see and try out for themselves all the additions included in this downloadable, such as the two new dungeons.

The first of the new dungeons is the Bloodroot Forge, a place long thought to be forgotten that has recently been serving as home for many evil entities.

The Forge is not a safe place. Players have to routinely watch where they are going or else they may set foot into a pool of hot lava. On top of that, even the caverns offer no relief, as they are seemingly set to collapse at any moment.

Even if players are able to successfully navigate the difficult terrain, they are by no means safe as numerous enemies are waiting for their chance to slay the intruders.

Members of the Dreadhorn Clan need to be dealt with, and there are Hagravens around as well.

Venture deep enough into the Bloodroot Forge, and players should encounter the Earthgore Amalgam, the boss of this new dungeon.

Also included in the newest "Elder Scrolls Online" DLC pack is the Falkreath Hold dungeon.

The Falkreath featured in this game is a larger and younger version of the one included in "Skyrim." Players can't just take their time and explore this place however, as it is being attacked by the members of the Dreadhorn Clan.

Once players are able to eliminate many members of the Dreadhorn Clan, they will then need to deal with Domihaus the Bloody-Horned, the boss of this dungeon.

While only PC and Mac players can check out these new dungeons now, console players will not have to wait that long, as "Horns of the Reach" is due out for the PS4 and Xbox One on Aug. 29.

