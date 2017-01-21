'Elementary' Season 5 Episode 13 Spoilers: Sherlock Gambles for Joan's Life

Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) will race against time to save Watson (Lucy Liu) in the upcoming episode of "Elementary."

In the episode titled "Over a Barrel," the synopsis (as seen on TV Guide) reveals that Joan and some people will be abducted by a distraught father who is angry with the authorities because his son's murder is still left unsolved. As the statute of limitations for the said crime ticks away, he is becoming desperate. The killer must be caught, but how? The man believes the only way is to force the police to do something. He kidnaps a bunch of people, Joan included. A deadline is set. The culprit must be delivered to him within the next 16 hours or he will start shooting the hostages, one by one. Sherlock is determined to find the murderer. He must save Joan. Will he be able to prevent the bloodshed?

Last episode, Sherlock and Joan were investigating a confusing case. A clown was murdered and his body was left in the woods. The consultants were called in to check how the man died. He had no marks on his body and it looked like he was poisoned. When the duo looked around the crime scene, they spotted the filtration system supplying potable water in the New York area. There was residue in the water and Sherlock believed he knew what it was. It was a super virus. The clown must have seen something, hence he was eliminated.

Soon, the citizens learned about the contaminated water. There was mass hysteria. The government was being urged to build a new water filtration system. Everything was working according to the criminal's plan. Sherlock and Joan then reflected on who would benefit in the situation? At the end, they traced the culprit. He was one of the officials who owned a filter company. He paid someone to create the super bug to create unrest.

"Elementary" season 5 episode 13 will air on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.