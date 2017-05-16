'Elementary' Season 6 News, Air Date: CBS Renews Sherlock Holmes Series

"Elementary" fans will get to see Sherlock Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) and Dr. Joan Watson (Lucy Liu) once more as the series has been renewed for a sixth season.

Facebook/ElementaryCBS'Elementary' season 5 airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.

According to Variety, CBS Television Studios has officially given "Elementary" a renewal order for season 6. The publication notes that the renewal came as a bit of a shock considering season 5's dip in ratings. However, its popularity in markets outside of the United States and its deal with Hulu may have contributed to the decision.

In the meantime, "Elementary" has one episode left in its fifth season. The upcoming season 5 finale episode, titled "Hurt Me, Hurt You," will see a gang war taking place in the Big Apple as Holmes and Watson go after a criminal.

The synopsis of the new episode states that Holmes and Watson will chase a bad guy who will be difficult to find. Things will get even more complicated for them, though, as New York City finds itself the location of a gang war. The New York Police Department will attempt to keep the war in check, although it remains to be seen if they will succeed. But it seems that it will all be down to Holmes and Watson as they solve a murder that may have started it all.

A teaser trailer was also released for the next episode. It features gun fights in the city as Holmes confronts a gang member. Holmes points out that the attackers have "very distinctive facial tattoos," much like the one the member is sporting. He reacts negatively, though, and points out that the attacks were a form of "retaliation."

It also appears that someone will get murdered because of Watson, although her influence over it will be indirect. Holmes is visibly frustrated that a guilty murderer may be able to get away without being apprehended.

"Elementary" season 5 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS. Season 6 is expected to bow in the midseason period.