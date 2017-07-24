'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: Joan To Be Investigated for Criminal Activity

Facebook/ElementaryCBS Joan is in trouble in the next season of "Elementary."

Joan (Lucy Liu) may be wanted by the law once her illegal connection to Julio "Halcon" Zelaya (Jon Huertas) gets revealed in the upcoming season of "Elementary."

Executive producer Rob Doherty has hinted that Joan will soon learn that it is not that easy to get rid of the mob boss. Last installment, out of desperation, she asked Halcon to help her win a case. Joan could not find evidence that Tyus Wilcox (Stephen Rider) killed Halcon's sister. She asked the mobster to permit the exhumation of his sibling. Joan then got the proof that she needed and sent Tyus behind bars. Halcon, however, might not be finished with Joan. He knew she had committed a crime and might use the knowledge against her.

"On paper, it would appear Joan's business with Julio 'Halcon' Zelaya is concluded," the EP teased on Entertainment Weekly. "He gave her evidence that she was able to use to bring his sister's killer to justice, but Halcon may not see it the way Joan sees it. He may think she owes him a favor, not the other way around. Gang leaders are funny that way."

If Joan's deal with Halcon will be exposed, she will have no choice but to explain herself to the police. If proven guilty, she may stand to lose her license as a medical practitioner and her work in the NYPD. Joan took a huge gamble the moment she associated herself with the mob boss. Soon, she will realize her mistake, but by then, it will be too late.

Meanwhile, the new installment may start off with a time jump. Doherty has said, though, that he and the writers have yet to hammer down the final plan. Viewers are looking forward to knowing if Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) indeed has a brain tumor. It has been hinted in the last season's finale that he was sick.

"Elementary" season 6 is rumored to air in 2018.