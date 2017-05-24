Elle Fanning, Rita Ora, Ashley Benson at Cannes 2017: Stars Donned Fashionable Ensembles at the Red Carpet

The 70th Cannes Film Festival officially started, which means that stars from Hollywood are flocking over the charming French Riviera City to grace the event. But among all the stars in attendance, young celebrities like Elle Fanning, Ashley Benson, and Rita Ora appeared to have captured the public interest.

REUTERS/Stephane MaheActress Elle Fanning at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet event

According to reports, Fanning went to Cannes to promote her two latest films that are included in the festival's lineup. These include the Palme d'Or-competing film "The Beguiled" by Sofia Coppola and the non-competing film "How To Talk to Girls at Parties" from John Cameron Mitchell.

During the star-studded Anniversary Soiree of the 70th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festival on Tuesday, the 19-year-old actress wore a floral-embellished spaghetti-strap prom tulle gown from the Spring collection of Christian Dior.

On the other hand, British singer Ora also graced the same event wearing an embroidered sheer Elie Saab gown. She also wore her long locks down in a sleek, straight fashion.

Meanwhile, "Pretty Little Liars" star Benson also made heads turn at the 2017 Cannes Red Carpet event from Canadian-Turkish fashion designer Erdem.

But prior to the formal event, Benson was also seen walking around the scenic French Riviera city wearing a cute ensemble to match its crisp, sunny weather.

Reports claim that the actress was seen walking around the streets wearing a chic blue and white off-shoulder button-down shirt with a pair of faded "mommy jeans" and black leather heeled boots. She also accessorized it with a navy blue YSL clutch bag and a pair of aviator shades.

Later in the day, Benson changed into a different outfit. This time, the actress donned a body-hugging black jumpsuit that she simply paired with a nude strappy pair of sandals.

The 2017 Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to last until Sunday, May 28. This means that the stars will continue wearing fashionable ensembles until the last day of the event.