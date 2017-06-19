Elon Musk, Tesla Update: UFO Detection Feature for Demo Soon

Older models from Tesla will have a UFO detection feature and CEO Elon Musk revealed that the company will be demonstrating this to the public soon. Specifically, Tesla cars with the Hardware 1 platform will get a software update which will enable the vehicle to brake whenever a potential UFO has been detected.

REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks about new Autopilot features during a Tesla event.

Musk revealed this Tesla update in reply to a question on Twitter. More than finding aliens, however, the improvement is supposed to be for Hardware 1's security feature.

Tesla's Hardware 1 is in the Model S and Model X. It's a limited software for powering the cars' self-driving feature and a third-party company, Mobileye, developed this. Tesla, however, released its Hardware 2 in October for its newer models and the software was developed in-house.

Radar-only braking on HW1 is getting better with every release. We're hoping to do the demo where it brakes for a UFO in the fog soon. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2017

This was not the first time Musk talked about the Tesla upgrade with the UFO detection feature. In 2016, he first laid out this plan in a press release. Radar technology will power the new feature to complement the camera in self-driving cars.

Meanwhile, the Tesla Model 3 is reportedly expected to launch its test drive in late 2017, which is good news for those who have already pre-ordered a unit. The company has been slowly getting in touch with those who made reservations to let them know of this update.

The Tesla Model 3 has so far amassed one million reservations and its production is good enough for a year's worth of supplies. Its demand is higher compared to the Model S and Model X, allegedly causing the company to ask consumers if they would be willing to switch reservations or purchases, especially since Model S and Model X are already available.