Emilia Clarke Reveals She is Done With 'Game of Thrones'

Sloan/HBO Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in "Game of Thrones."

With the massive success experienced by HBO with the "Game of Thrones" series, it is only right for them to seek further ways to expand the series even after it ends. While it has been reported that HBO has already hired a number of notable writers to work on storylines for possible spin-offs, one person is clearly done with the series — Emilia Clarke a.k.a. "Daenerys Targaryen."

"Game of Thrones" is finally nearing its end with its eighth and final season which is scheduled to air sometime next year. This means that fans would soon have to bid farewell to their favorite GOT characters. Among these characters, there is no denying that Daenerys Targaryen receives the most love from GOT fans. Sadly though, the actress who plays her is not on board for a spin-off.

"I have no doubt there'll be prequels and sequels and who knows what else. But I am doing one more season. And then that'll be it," Clarke said in an interview with Rolling Stone.

While the 30-year old admitted that she will not be doing anymore "GOT"-related roles, it does not mean she is happy that the series is finally coming to an end.

"It makes me emotional to think about. It's my beginning, middle and end; the single thing that has changed me most as an adult," she said about the series' forthcoming end.

"Game of Thrones" is the series that shot Emilia Clarke to stardom. Prior to the role of Daenerys, Clarke was basically non-existent. However, her performance as the Khaleesi is also credited as one of the reasons why the character is so popular. From an exiled princess who could not say no to her ruthless brother, Clarke transformed the role into a city-conquering queen. And now, she is ready to claim her rightful place in Westeros.

In the seventh season of "Game of Thrones," Daenerys finally arrives at Westeros, particularly in Dragonstone, the ancestral home of the Targaryens, and her arrival will finally set the series' end into motion.

"Game of Thrones" will start airing on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.