Emilia Clarke Will Not Be Returning for Any 'Game of Thrones' Spin-Off

Despite so little information about the "Game of Thrones" spin-off, Emilia Clarke, who plays the Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen, has made it sure that fans will no longer be kept guessing about her appearance in the upcoming spin-off. What happens to the Targaryen Queen?

Sloan/HBO Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in "Game of Thrones"

Clarke, who plays the iconic character of Daenerys, recently sat down with the Rolling Stones and confirmed that she will not appear in any "Game of Thrones" spin-off after the main series ends with season 8. She told the Rolling Stones, "I mean, I have no doubt there'll be prequels and sequels and who knows what else, but I am doing one more season. And then that'll be it."

The actress also revealed that she does not know what to feel when the show ends. This is because she has been playing the Targaryen queen since the character's debut in 2011, back when she was only 23. She explained that she will probably get to process everything she has been doing for seven years when "Game of Thrones" finally ends.

Other than confirming that she will not return for the spin-off, the actress also shared some stories on the "Game of Thrones" season 7 set. According to the actress, season 7 started filming right after her father died. This life-changing moment really made her think about herself and where she stands as an actress, evaluating her choices and her career. During this time of vulnerability, the actress recalled being able to channel her inner Daenerys, a woman so strong she could conquer lands. It became handy when she is feeling that sadness on set, stating, "I was like, 'I'm not gonna let you see me cry. That ain't happening.'" Clarke would pause for a while and then come back as the Queen and Mother of dragons.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is set to premiere on HBO on July 16, while season 8 of the popular fantasy series still remains undated.