Eminem Album 2017 Release Date Rumors: Still No Official Release Date for New Album

It's been over three years now since Eminem released his last album and fans are wondering if the next one is ready.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/DOD News Features)Eminem raps with a live band during The Concert for Valor in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 11, 2014.

Eminem did tell his fans that he was working on a new record last year, and former Shady Records artist Stat Quo also said the rapper was focusing on the project during an interview with HipHopDX two months ago.

So when will it come out? Is it ready yet?

Multiple sources suggest it may come out later this year, and several publications like Hall Of Fame Magazine and Blasting New US have also reported that a lot of people have speculated that Eminem will release his new album this August.

But let's be honest here. These are just theories. These are not cold hard fact and these rumors didn't even come from music industry insiders. Anyone can come up with these, so readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

Eminem will headline the Glasgow Summer Sessions and the Reading and Leads festival in August, but he didn't say he will release a new album in that month. While he may play a new track or two (fingers crossed), fans shouldn't jump to conclusions.

Meanwhile, rapper Joe Budden threw some shade at Eminem in a recent episode of "Everyday Struggle."

Budden and co-host DJ Akademiks were talking about which greatest rapper of all time contender had the worst album and Budden said he has an answer, but he refused to say it out loud.

When Akademiks prodded him and asked if it was Eminem, Budden denied he was thinking about the Detroit-based rapper.

"That's a fast growing myth. How many bad albums does Eminem have? Two? Two!" he stated on the podcast, via hiphopearly.

Well, he tried to defend Eminem, but he did imply that the rapper has two bad albums.