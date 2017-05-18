Eminem New Album 2017 News: Eminem to Drop New Album at U.K. Tour?

When is Eminem going to drop a new record? The rap legend has yet to make a follow-up announcement on his album's development, but rumors claim he plans on launching it later this year.

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson Eminem may drop new album this year.

Eminem has said so little about the album he is currently working on. Other than confirming its development, the "Real Slim Shady" rapper has kept mum about it.

Eminem announced through a Tweet last October that he is working on a new record. He wrote, "Don't worry I'm working on an album! Here's something meanwhile." He then attached a link to "Campaign Speech" to his tweet. He, however, has yet to follow up on the album's progress.

Fans who have been clamoring for Eminem's return believe he will launch a few tracks this August during his tour in the United Kingdom, where he will return to the stage for a series of concerts.

This Aug. 24, Eminem will be in Bellahouston Park, Glasgow. On the 26th, he will be performing at the Reading Festival. And finally on the 28th, he will be in Leeds Festival.

Although it remains uncertain if he is to launch his new singles, fans are excited to see him back in the music scene with his all-time favorite beats.

Aside from that rumor, there are also reports suggesting an unlikely collaboration between the rap legend and acoustic pop singer Ed Sheeran. The latter has recently expressed about how the former has influenced him. He tells The Sun about how Eminem's tracks helped him get over his stammering problem. Although he does not say anything about making music with Eminem, many believe that Sheeran is implying a collaboration.

Eminem usually announces his latest projects first on social media. Fans should stay tuned, in case he makes an announcement in the weeks to come.