Eminem New Album 2017 News: Project Coming Out This Fall; Album to Include New Collaboration With Pink?

Reuters/Jumana El-Heloueh Eminem is expected to drop a new album this fall.

Eminem's new album is expected to come out this fall. Meanwhile, a new collaboration of the artist with Pink might be on the upcoming album's track list.

According to Hits Daily Double, Lucian Grainge's Universal Music Group (UMG) — under which Eminem is signed — will be releasing several albums before the year ends, and the "Lose Yourself" rapper is among the artists expected to release a new title this coming fall.

Although Eminem — whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III — has not given any updates about his upcoming album, he already confirmed last year that it was already underway when he launched the eight-minute track, titled "Campaign Speech."

Meanwhile, one of the songs that could be included in the track list of Eminem's upcoming album is a new collaboration with Pink.

The senior vice president of programming at iHeartMedia in Michigan, Tony Travatto, revealed during a segment of Detroit's radio show "Mojo in the Morning" that the two artists worked on a new song.

"He says that there is a new Eminem, Pink song coming out, that he said is unbelievable. He said he got a chance to be one of the first to hear it and it'll be coming out here very soon," the host said, Rap Up confirmed.

If Eminem and Pink did work on a new title, this will be the third time that the two have collaborated on a single.

The two music artists first collaborated on the hit single, "Won't Back Down," which launched in 2010, while their second song was "Here Comes the Weekend," which was released in 2012.

When the two first collaborated, Pink praised Eminem for being "one of the most poetic, ballsy, and hilarious people this industry has ever seen." She mentioned this to Spin Magazine, as confirmed by Rap Up.

Eminem's new album is expected to be launched this 2017.