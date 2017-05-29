Emma Watson Answers Questions From Kids, Predicts Harry Potter Will Win Against Darth Vader

Considering Emma Watson's performance in iconic films such as the "Harry Potter" series and "Beauty and the Beast," it shouldn't be much of a surprise that the British actress is popular among the kids. She has been known to do different kinds of favors for the world, including leaving books to read in train stations. Recently, Watson gave fans another reason to love her more: by answering fan questions from kids.

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid UN Women's Goodwill Ambassador, Emma Watson, speaks during a news conference to launch the HeForShe IMPACT on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2016.

Entertainment Weekly gets the credit for treating the world with such an adorable video. No matter from which area of the world they're from, kids will be kids and they have been known to be notorious when asking questions. From silly queries to profound ones, the video featured activist and role model Watson answering each and every question with honesty.

The video had Watson sitting under the spotlight and on the hot seat. The first question came from 7-year-old named Audrey who asked her what her favorite book was. Watson responded with an anecdote about how her dad read books to her and that the most notable ones include "James and the Giant Peach." She also said that the "Harry Potter" series by J.K. Rowling was actually read to her, specifically until the third installment.

Amira, a 5-year-old, took the plunge and asked how Watson found the Beast to which she responded by saying that it's worth to look beyond a person's behavior and see what's underneath. Jacob, another 5-year-old, asked arguably the most entertaining question of the feature: If there was a fight between Harry Potter and "Star Wars" antagonist Darth Vader, who would win? Biased as she may be, Watson predicted Harry to win and explained it with another lesson for children: Being mean won't do anyone any good.

All in all, it's a video worth watching especially if one is looking for inspiration or a reason to have faith in humanity. Aside from her role in "Harry Potter" and "Beauty and the Beast," Watson is known for her work as a United Nations Women Goodwill Ambassador and she has spent the last few years advocating for equality.