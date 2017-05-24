'Empire' season 3 finale spoilers: Lucious, Cookie rekindle their relationship

Lucious (Terrence Howard) gets ready to launch his new business in the city that never sleeps in the upcoming finale of "Empire" season 3.

Titled "Toil and Trouble, Part 2," this week's episode will see the Lyon patriarch prepare to launch Empire Las Vegas with the help of Giuliana (Nia Long). On the day of its opening, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) rounds up her allies in a bid to cause serious trouble. The synopsis notes that the final moments of the episode will leave viewers "speechless."

The promo from FOX opens with Charlotte (Eva Longoria) walking through the casino with Giuliana and Lucious behind her. "I can't wait to see Inferno light up this space," the conservative gaming commissioner exclaims.

The next scene cuts to Lucious telling Cookie about the future of Empire. Cookie appears concerned about her ex-husband's plans. It also seems she is giving Lucious a chance to choose between her and Giuliana.

In another scene, Lucious reflects on Cookie's sacrifices for their family. The duo shares a romantic moment when Lucious tells Cookie she is the love of his life. Lucious is seen asking his ex to say "yes" to something, which might be a marriage proposal. The teaser ends with a car exploding in a parking lot.

Speaking with Variety, showrunner Ilene Chaiken hinted that the Cookie-Lucious-Giuliana love triangle will come to an end in the finale.

"Whether Cookie will get her man back or whether she's lost him for good will be the central story in our finale," she teased, adding that Leah's (Leslie Uggams) involvement in Tariq's (Morocco Omari) murder will be explored as well. "Whether or not Andre (Trai Byers) is going to follow through on his plan to kill his father is a very, very big moment in our finale," Chaiken continued.

