'Empire' Season 3 Spoilers: How Will Jamal Fare in Rehab?

Jamal (Jussie Smollett) will spend the upcoming episodes of "Empire" in rehab, where his family will keep watch to see if he is cooperating with his treatment.

The Lyons are currently on break and will be back with new episodes in March. The promo released does not offer much, but fans can see that the family will continue to deal with problems.

Before the hiatus, Andre (Trai Byers) vowed to kill Lucious (Terrence Howard). Lucious, on the other hand, just told Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) that her rich boyfriend Angelo (Taye Diggs) was a killer. Contrary to his perfect image, Angelo got a DUI record when he was young. He drove his car into the lake, and while he emerged unharmed, the girl with him did not survive.

Then there was Jamal. After his brilliant performance during Angelo's rally, he was ushered by his family to a waiting van. It turned out that Jamal was being sent to rehab. He could no longer subsist without his pills and Cookie was worried about him.

Executive producer Sanaa Hamri previously revealed that viewers would witness Smollett's character getting his treatment. The upcoming episodes will be tough for Jamal. He has to get better, or his mother will make sure he will not go anywhere.

"Cookie will do anything to get her son out of that pain, and that's why she gave him those pills. It had to be addressed, but she couldn't let him withdraw that severely. She and Lucious and the family all bonded in that amazing moment where Jamal has to go to rehab. He has to go through the program and come to terms with his addiction. And the journey now for him is if he can be sober — and if he can create being sober, which is a whole other thing." the EP told TVLine.

"Empire" season 3 will return on March 22, 9 p.m. EST on Fox.