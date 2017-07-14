'Empire' Season 4 Air Date, News: FOX Teases 'Star' Crossover With Promo Clip

Facebook/EmpireFOX 'Empire' returns this fall.

"Empire" season 4 is scheduled to premiere in September, but fans should expect to see a familiar face from another show gracing the silver screen on its first episode back.

It has been long rumored that "Empire" and "Stars" have a crossover in the works. After all, both shows share a lot of similarities. They both revolve around people in the music industry and feature a fierce mother.

FOX confirmed the crossover with a promo video recently. It featured both Carlotta (Queen Latifah) and Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) being their tough and uncompromising selves. Fans are undoubtedly eager to witness the two meet.

Both shows will premiere on the same night, with "Empire" bowing first. The crossover will continue on "Star" after that, where Jamal (Jussie Smollett) is set to appear.

An exclusive photo published by Vanity Fair featured the Lyon family posing for the camera and pretending to look like everything is fine--which is something they are used to. Right behind them is a piano being played by Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray), and they are all conveniently ignoring that the instrument is on fire. There is also something to be said about the Lyon family's wardrobe. As the publication points out, Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Andre (Trai Byers) are the only ones not sporting any glitter. This could be indicative of what the new season holds, or it could just be a coincidence.

Fans are definitely looking forward to what the Lyon family will be up to in the fourth season. It can be recalled that the season 3 finale concluded with a cliffhanger. Andre carried out his plan to take out Lucious. And while he did change his mind, it was already too late. Lucious survived, but he now has amnesia and does not recall his family.

"Empire" season 4 will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 27, on FOX.

Watch the crossover promo below: