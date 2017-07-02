Energizing Today's Teens with the Gospel!

Teens today face a host of challenges that were unimaginable to past generations, especially as the culture now even calls into question what it means to be male or female. But one Colorado evangelist is not deterred and is empowering tens of thousands of them with the Gospel.

"Henry David Thoreau said that 'for every thousand hacking at the leaves of evil, one strikes at the root,'" Greg Stier, founder of Dare 2 Share, told The Christian Post. "What I tell people is that it really is a sin issue, and we need to attack that and the only thing that can attack that, just as in our lives, is the Gospel of Christ."

"And so if I meet somebody who is transgender, I share the Gospel. I don't deal with the transgender issue" right then, he said.

