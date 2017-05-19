Will Euthanasia Laws Give Depression Sufferers the Right to Suicide?

We could have predicted this: Canada may extend the "right to die" to the mentally ill. It's an evil idea.

In 2015, Canada legalized physician-assisted suicide. We have talked about the Canadian decision several times on BreakPoint. In March, in fact, we talked about how many Canadian doctors who had originally indicated a willingness to be the "physician" in "physician-assisted suicide" were having second thoughts.

Now, there's a campaign to extend what Canada calls "physician assistance in dying" beyond the terminally ill to include the mentally ill. This comes as no surprise to those who have followed the trajectory of Belgian and Dutch laws, which have served as a model for the rest of the world.

