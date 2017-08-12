Evelyn Lozada and Carl Crawford News: Couple Calls Off Engagement

Evelyn Lozada and Carl Crawford have broken up, effectively calling off their engagement. The reason for the couple's split could be infidelity from Crawford's side.

Facebook/basketballwivesvh1 A promotional image for "Basketball Wives." Evelyn Lozada and Carl Crawford have officially called off their engagement.

TMZ recently confirmed that Lozada and Crawford have split, ending their four-year engagement. However, it appears that the two have long been separated prior to the confirmation of their breakup.

Lozada and Crawford reportedly split earlier this year when the "Basketball Wives" star grew suspicious of her beau cheating on her.

"They did break up but it was over infidelity back in February," Lozada's rep confirmed to Us Weekly.

According to BET, there are rumors that the former baseball professional had gone out on dates with other women during their engagement. Aside from infidelity issues, there are also speculations that Crawford refused to sign a prenup requested by Lozada.

However, the couple hasn't given their comments about the circling rumors.

Followers of the couple – who got engaged in 2013 – noticed that the two have been posting photos of their separate vacation trips on social media. The last time the couple was seen together was in March, celebrating the birthday of their son.

Meanwhile, despite the rumors and their breakup, Lozada and Crawford remain friends for the sake of their son, Leo, who was born in their second year of engagement.

"Right now they are focused on being responsible and loving parents to their 3-year-old kid," Lozada's camp said.

The two are committed to co-parenting their son even though they are already living apart. Lozada is staying in Arizona, while Crawford resides in his home in Houston.

Fans of the couple have been showing their support for the two, even though they have broken up. A fan of Lozada dedicated prayers to the TV personality through Twitter, which she gratefully responded to with hearts and prayer hands.