Even Male Porn Star Is Concerned About the Ease With Which Children Can Access Pornography Now

A notable male porn star expressed his concern over today's generation of kids who have easier access to adult material than ever before, which he said could be detrimental to their well-being.

Actor James Deen was a guest at the Adam Carolla and Dr. Drew podcast when he voiced out his concern, The Daily Mail reported.

He pointed out how much easier it is today for the younger generation to have access to adult content.

"In the last 10 years we have had more free pornography at your fingertips than ever before, to a point where people are no longer learning about sexuality," said Deen. "This is something that is made for a purpose, this is not an example of what sex is, this is people having sex for entertainment."

He described how challenging it was during his time to acquire pornographic content, and even then it was done at a certain mature age. But times have changed and the porn actor said children as young as 11 years old can simply scour the Internet and find mature content.

Dr. Drew corrected him, saying the average age of kids who access porn is much younger — between eight and nine.

"Which is not okay," Deen interjected. "Granted, I'm sure there is an eight or nine-year-old in existence of all time who was able to deal with what that content was."

However, the actor insisted that he believes not all kids within those age bracket are able to handle what they view properly.

Deen said the earlier children get exposed to pornography, the more they lack intimacy when they grow up into adulthood.

"It just seems that there is this programming and desensitization to what sex and sexuality is, and it's creating this very odd dynamic," he told the podcast's hosts.

In 2015, the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children ChildLine came out with a survey that noted an alarming 10 percent of children in grade seven may be addicted to pornography.

Around 12 percent of those who participated in the survey also admitted to having made or taken part in a sexually explicit video, the BBC said.