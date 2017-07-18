EVO 2017: Square Enix Announces Closed Beta for 'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT'

Facebook/FinalFantasy "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" will have 20 playable characters.

Developed by Koei Tecmo's Team Ninja, "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" has been announced to be holding a closed beta. Publisher Square Enix Holdings utilized the annual Evolution Championship Series (EVO) to share the news, and the gaming community could not be any more excited. There is a lot to expect from Square Enix's game franchise, thus, here is everything to know about "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT."

The announcement of the arcade fighting game came with a message from Square Enix's director Takeo Kujiraoka and producer Ichiro Hazama. They did not indulge in the details of "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" but only shared that the closed beta will be held in the next few months. However, the signups are already open so fans are encouraged to head over to its website if they want to ensure a slot.

One of the many things to expect from "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" is the amount of playable characters as it draws on from the wealth of the series itself. It will have 20 playable characters all taken from the series, the offline mode, and a story mode written by Kazushige Nojima.

Gamers will be engaged in a brawl through a 3 vs. 3 battle. The anticipation for the next title in the series stems from the fact that it has been two years since Square Enix launched it in the arcade. It is really about time for the developers to bring "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" to the consoles, considering the current era that the gaming community is enjoying.

While waiting for a specific date for the closed beta of "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT," fans can feast on the trailer that was also released during this year's EVO. The game title is expected to be released on PlayStation 4 sometime next year, and fans are expecting for more details in the months leading up to the closed beta as well as the release.