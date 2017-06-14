Experiencing the Holy Spirit

There was once a lady attending one of those cold-dead churches that we all dread.

While the preacher was preaching, she stood up and proclaimed, "I found the Holy Spirit! I have found the Holy Spirit!"

Immediately, a grumpy old deacon stood up and yelled even louder, "Sit down and be quiet, because you didn't find Him here!"

Sadly, I think that story can ring true in too many churches. We've probably all experienced worship gatherings where we thought to ourselves, "I know God is omnipresent, but it sure feels like He is nowhere close to this place!"

