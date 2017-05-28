ExtraTorrent Shutdown News: Pirating Community Complains of Virus and Malware From 'Resurrected' Site

After ExtraTorrent suddenly shut itself down a few weeks ago, internet users were surprised when a new torrent site of the same name appeared this past week. Following a thorough scrutiny of the "resurrected" site and its content, it was discovered that it was not ExtraTorrent but just another fake website created by scammers.

REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/IllustrationA hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017.

When the allegedly new ExtraTorrent site appeared this week, its fans quickly browsed through it to look for files which they could download. Unfortunately, they found out later on that it was only a cloned website, allegedly made by the same group of people behind the "resurrection" of other torrent sites that had also been previously taken offline.

After receiving complaints of downloaded viruses and malicious software, TorrentFreak warned the pirating community and explained that Extratorrent.cd was not connected at all to the original ExtraTorrent site that had been shut down.

"The site is an imposter operated by the same people who also launched Kickass.cd when KAT went offline last summer. In fact, the content on both sites doesn't come from the defunct sites they try to replace, but from The Pirate Bay. ExtraTorrent.cd is nothing more than a Pirate Bay mirror with an ExtraTorrent skin," warned TorrentFreak.

However, the operators of the "clone" site defended themselves from the accusations and said that they were a team of coders and many of them were part of the original group that operated the original ExtraTorrent site.

ExtraTorrent was the second largest torrent site that was shut down. It was only next to The Pirate Bay. The site was known for its wide index of downloadable entertainment content. The administrators of the site took it down a few weeks ago without explanation. On the day that they shut it down, they left a brief message that informed people that all the content of the site would be removed. The message also warned the pirate community against the clones of the site expected to show up weeks after the shutdown.