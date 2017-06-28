'F1 2017' Pre-Order: The Complete Guide

"F1 2017," the latest installment of Codemasters' annual racing game, is now available for pre-order. The developer has religiously put out one of these racing games every year with, of course, the latest cars from the Formula One World Championship.

CodemastersPromotional image for "F1 2017" featuring the Ferrari F2002.

A number of classic cars are also included in the game, all of which haven't been seen in four years, since the 2013 version of the game. These include four classic cars from Ferrari. So for players who think burning virtual rubber at 200 miles per hour is the greatest thing in the world, here is the complete list of retailers and bonuses straight from IGN.

There is currently only one version of "F1 2017" available for pre-order and it comes with neat downloadable content. The Day One Edition will include the standard game as well as the 1988 McLaren MP4/4 as DLC.

While the DLC is described as a pre-order bonus, fans don't have to pre-order the game to receive it. Buying the game just prior to launch will do, and if they miss their window, the car can still be acquired via DLC, although it will cost them some cash.

This makes the car far from being a limited edition. Nevertheless, it does add a sweet deal for those who pre-order the game.

The question now is which retailer offers the best deal for the game. Given that the bonus and pre-order price is pretty much the same, certain discounts might save players a few bucks when they buy the game.

Amazon, Gamestop, Best Buy, and Steam pre-order prices all hover on $59.99. However, those with Amazon Prime membership will receive a 20 percent discount for their purchase. The same goes for Best Buy's Gamers Club Unlocked members, who can purchase the title for only $48.

So for those who love Formula One with a passion or simply want a few freebies to come with their purchase, they might want to pre-order and get into the driver's seat of the 1988 McLaren MP4/4. "F1 2017" is set to be released on Aug. 25, 2017.