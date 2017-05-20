'F1 2017' Release Date, News: Arrives in August With a Roster of Classic Cars

Developer Codemasters has recently announced that the "F1 2017" racing video game arrives this year and will bring back "classic machinery."

CodemastersPromotional image for "F1 2017" featuring the Ferrari F2002.

Via the Formula One official page, Codemasters announced that players will get to race with "some of the most iconic cars" from F1.

The developers are yet to disclose the complete roster of the classic cars for "F1 2017" but Codemasters and Koch Media have already teased that the upcoming game will feature "three contenders for F1's greatest ever car," namely the 1998 McLaren MP4/4, the FW14B that was popularly constructed by the Williams, and the Ferrari F2002 that garnered 15 Grand Prix wins from 2002 to 2003.

Players who will pre-order the game are entitled to the perks of using the 1998 McLaren MP4/4 at day one since the said car is going to be released as a post-launch, purchasable downloadable content for other players. Meanwhile, details about pre-orders are yet to be announced.

Other cars will be announced in the coming weeks, as per the developers' statement. But the already mentioned cars are previewed in the game's first trailer.

According to the developers, introducing classic cars to the game's roster has proven to give the game success, especially when they first did it with "F1 2013." The developers have also admitted that they had a hard time shortlisting the cars down to the 12 classics that will make it into the actual game.

However, they are confident that they came up with "some of the most successful and iconic fan favourites from the past 30 years."

Codemasters' creative director Lee Mather further explained, "For the first time ever F1 2017 fully integrates the classic experience into the main career mode - as part of your career you will be invited to race in modern day, invitational events in the different classic F1 cars throughout the season."

Aside from bringing back classic cars that got real-life success in the past years, developers have also revealed that the "F1 2017" gets "four alternative circuit layouts," online multiplayer and time trial modes, as well as other gameplays new to the franchise.

"F1 2017" will be released on Aug. 25 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.