F1 Legend Michael Schumacher Still Recovering Three and a Half Years After Horrific Skiing Accident

It has been three and a half years since Michael Schumacher's horrific skiing accident which left him in a medically-induced coma. Three and a half years later, the F1 legend has yet to recover.

In December 2013, Schumacher was vacationing in the French Alps with his family and friends. While skiing with his son, now 18-year old Mick Schumacher, the legendary F1 racer accidentally fell and hit his head on a rock. Even while wearing a helmet, Schumacher still suffered major trauma to the brain which would then lead him to be put into a medically-induced coma.

Schumacher was airlifted out of the accident site and was immediately taken to the Grenoble Hospital where he underwent two major life-saving operations. Even after the operations, Schumacher was still left in a coma and doctors described his condition to be "extremely serious."

Following this, Schumacher's family and representatives went low profile and news about the F1 racer became rare. On April 2014, Schumacher has reportedly awakened and a few months after that, it was confirmed that he is no longer in a coma and was finally discharged from Grenoble Hospital.

His reps quickly released a statement saying, "Henceforth, Michael's rehabilitation will take place at his home. Considering the severe head injuries he sustained, progress has been made in the past weeks and months. There is still, however, a long and difficult road ahead."

Just recently, the Schumachers were given $50,000 in damages after a German news outlet claimed that the sporting icon is finally able to walk again. While the authenticity of the claim was proven false, his family filed a lawsuit against the German outlet, Bunte, for they believe that the news written on the magazine was a breach of their privacy.

"Michael has consistently drawn a clear line between the public and the private, which has always been accepted by the fans and the media. The decision to protect his privacy from the public has been taken in Michael's interest," Sabine Kehm, Schumacher's manager, explained, as reported by The Sun, as to why details regarding the racer's health were kept a secret.