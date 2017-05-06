'Fairy Tail' Chapter 535 Spoilers: Natsu's Return Comes With Great Cost for Lucy

The 534th chapter of "Fairy Tail" has left the readers on a cliffhanger when it ended with the attempt to bring back Natsu. But spoilers of chapter 535 of the manga series tease that although the plan succeeded, his resurrection comes at a great cost.

(Photo: YouTube/Madman)A screenshot from the official trailer of "Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry."

In chapter 534 of the manga series, Natsu was successfully resurrected largely because of Lucy's efforts. Her photographic memory allowed her to recall the words that had gone missing on the Book of E.N.D.

However, spoilers reveal that in chapter 535 titled "The Strongest Power," readers will get to see Lucy suffer because of what she did to bring back Natsu. Some fans of the manga claim that she will be put in a trance-like state, while others say that she might turn evil. There are also growing veins on her skin, so it may also be possible that she could transform into something monstrous.

Now that Natsu has been resurrected, the Black Wizard will also reportedly make a shocking "déjà vu-like" comeback in the upcoming chapter of "Fairy Tail."

Meanwhile, with Zeref distracted by the return of his brother, it is very likely that Anna may finally be able to open the Ravines of Time, which was previously shut by Zeref. However, opening the gate will not be so simple, and the team will need to use their wits if they hope to trap the Black Dragon.

To do this, Jellal will find a way to face the Black Dragon and distract it. Though Anna warns him that he may get trapped in the Ravines of Times in the process, Jellal is intent on proceeding with his plan as he is ready to sacrifice himself if it means preventing the Black Dragon from taking over. The upcoming chapter will reveal if this plan succeeds or not.

The 535th chapter of "FairyTail" is set to be released on May 17.