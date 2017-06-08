'Fairy Tail' Chapter 539 Rumors: Natsu Not Gone for Good?; Acnologia Anticipated to Return

Following the reveal in the currently released chapter of "Fairy Tail" that Natsu is unharmed even after the Book of END has disintegrated, it is now suspected that he will disappear for good in the upcoming chapter 539, which may also feature the return of Acnologia.

Fairy Tail TVShown in the photo is the promotional image for the anime version of "Fairy Tail." Rumors claim that Acnologia may return in the chapter 539 of "Fairy Tail" manga version.

"Fairy Tail" chapter 538 confirmed that rewriting the Book of END results in the death of Zeref as, after Lucy rewrote the book to avert Natsu's becoming a demon, it was followed by the death of Zeref along with the disintegration of the book. However, as it is speculated that Natsu is connected to the Book of END, and it was Zeref who resurrected him, Lucy and Happy couldn't help but worry that he may die, too.

While Natsu showed up unscathed as he reappeared just as Happy and Lucy were entertaining the thought of his possible death, the joyous reunion did not last long as he suddenly disappeared. Because of this, it is now suspected that Natsu will be gone for good, as, after all, the Book of END has been destroyed.

However, it is said that while it's true that Natsu's life may, indeed, be linked to the Book of END, and his disappearance may be indicative of his death, it doesn't mean that he is gone for good in the manga series. After all, the "Fairy Tail" universe offers several ways to bring its dead characters back to life. Apart from time travel, some mages in the anime series possess the power to reverse time or even have the ability to resurrect the dead directly. Hence, it is suspected that Natsu will not remain dead, if he is really dead.

Meanwhile, it is said that the upcoming chapter 539 of "Fairy Tail" many not only reveal if Natsu is really gone for good. As chapter 538 featured Wendy noticing cracks in the sky, it is now suspected that the upcoming chapter may feature the return of Acnologia, who may have escaped from the Ravines of Time.

Is Natsu really dead? Are the cracks in the sky indicative of Acnologia's escape from the Ravines of Time?

Find out when "Fairy Tail" chapter 539 arrives on June 14.