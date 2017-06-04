'Fairy Tail' Chapter 539 Spoilers: Is Natsu Gone for Good?

The upcoming 539th chapter of the manga series "Fairy Tail" is expected to arrive with an action-packed story as the series nears its end.

(Photo: YouTube/Madman)A screenshot from the official trailer of "Fairy Tail."

The forthcoming installment is titled "World Collapse," and it reportedly seems to suggest that a threat of global proportions will be unveiling itself.

In "Fairy Tail" chapter 538, the connection between Zeref and the Book of END was finally revealed. Lucy managed to finish writing the memories of all the Fairy Tail guild members into the book to stop Natsu's demon transformation. Though they had their worries at first, the Book of END started to disintegrate, which, as Gray had previously and correctly concluded, meant that Zereh had already died.

However, the dissolution of the book worried Happy and Lucy, since it could mean that Natsu might die soon as well since it was the Black Wizard who brought him back to life. But Natsu arrived by then and he looked physically unaffected by his brother's death and the disintegration of the Book of END.

But after a brief and joyous reunion, Natsu suddenly disappeared while the group was taking about going back to the Guild Hall and what their plans are.

This turn of events has led some to believe that previous speculations were correct: Natsu's life is truly connected with Zeref and the Book of END. And now, there are rumors that the manga's author Hiro Mashima will be finding a way to resurrect the Fire Dragon Slayer in the next chapter of "Fairy Tail."

There also speculations suggesting that the mages' troubles are far from over, as another challenge will be coming their way in the manga's 539th chapter. This was already hinted in the previous chapter when after successfully sealing away the Black Dragon, Wendy noticed that some cracks have started to appear in the sky.

Whoever their next enemy will be, it appears he is powerful enough to break the barriers between dimensions. This has led to rumors that the Black Dragon may have found a way to escape the Ravines of Time.

The Japanese release of "Fairy Tail" chapter 539 — "World Collapse" — is scheduled on June 14.