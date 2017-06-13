'Fairy Tail' Chapter 540 Spoilers: The Fate of the World Lies in the Dragon Slayers' Hands in Series' Final Seven Chapters

The mystery behind Natsu's shocking disappearance has just been revealed in the most recent chapter of the long-running fantasy manga series "Fairy Tail." What awaits Natsu and his fellow Dragon Slayers inside the Ravines of Time?

"Fairy Tail" is a popular manga series written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima and has been serialized in the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine since 2006.

In the previously released chapter 540 titled "World Collapse," the notorious black dragon Acnologia managed to break out of the Ravines of Time by doing to it what he usually does with all other magic-based attacks: devouring it. Not yet satisfied with this already seemingly impossible feat, Acnologia went on to declare that he was going to become the perfect dragon by confining all the Dragon Slayers in his time.

This was eventually revealed to have been the reason behind Natsu's sudden disappearance. The Fire Mage was then shown in what looked to be the Ravines of Time with Acnologia himself waiting for his arrival while declaring the Ravines as "my world."

With only seven chapters left before the manga series concludes, the final battle between Acnologia and the Dragon Slayers is about to begin. How can Natsu and his team hope to win against an entity that has just proven himself to be impervious to all kinds of magic?

Moreover, following the revelation of Natsu's whereabouts, fans are now speculating that Ichiya and Anna, who have previously sacrificed themselves in order to trap Acnologia in the Ravines of Times, may still be alive. And if it does turn out that they have managed to survive, they may prove to be a strong addition to the combined efforts of the Dragon Slayers in taking on their greatest adversary once and for all.

Other fans are wondering if devouring the Ravines of Time could perhaps have some adverse effect on the extremely proud Acnologia, similar to how Natsu once got poisoned by consuming Etherion. If he cannot be defeated by other people's magic, could Acnologia's own pride lead to his ultimate downfall?

"Fairy Tail" chapter 540 titled "Harmony" comes out on the next issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shounen Magazine.