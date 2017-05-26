'Fallout 4' Free to Play This Weekend on Xbox One, Steam

Bethesda is giving fans a treat this weekend, as the publisher has announced that "Fallout 4" will be available to play for free until Sunday, May 28.

Facebook/FalloutBethesda is having a 'Fallout 4' Free Weekend.

Dubbed the "Fallout 4" Free Weekend, the program began on Thursday, May 25. Interested players can play the base game and respective Mods free of charge. The promo is available on PC for Steam users and on Xbox One for Xbox Live Gold members.

Unfortunately, PlayStation users are not included on the list. However, they can still avail of the massive sale that Bethesda has put out. PlayStation users can purchase the "Fallout 4" base game and Season Pass for up to 67 percent off.

Xbox Live and Steam are also a part of the sale.

The "Fallout 4" Free Weekend has differing time availabilities for Steam and Xbox Live, though.

The event started on May 25 at 10 a.m. PDT or 1 p.m. EDT on Steam. It will end for the platform on May 28 at 1 p.m. PDT or 4 p.m. EDT.

For Xbox Live, the offer runs from May 25 at 12:01 a.m. PDT or 3:01 a.m. EDT until May 28 at 11:59 p.m. PDT or 2:59 a.m. EDT (May 29).

For those who are unaware, "Fallout 4" is an action role-playing game developed and published by Bethesda. It features an open world map and a post-apocalyptic theme, with the player acting as the only survivor of Vault 111. It is set in a post-nuclear war Boston wherein players can rebuild a life.

Described as Bethesda's "most ambitious game ever," "Fallout 4" has numerous accolades to its name, winning over 50 Game of the Year titles from various award-giving bodies and publications. It received the highest honors at last year's D.I.C.E. Awards.

The game has several Mods which players can download and take advantage of. The Mods differ in what they have to offer, with some of them only offering bug fixes while others are far bigger in scale.

