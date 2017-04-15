'Fallout 4 VR' Release Date: VR Version Will Be an 'Industry Changer,' Says AMD VP

AMD corporate vice president of alliances Roy Taylor recently stated that the upcoming virtual reality (VR) version of Bethesda Softworks' video game "Fallout 4" will be an "industry changer."

Youtube/Bethesda Softworks A screenshot from the official trailer of "Fallout 4."

This comes after the previous comments made by Bethesda executives, suggesting that the VR title will "blow minds" and will be the "craziest" thing that gaming fans have ever seen.

Speaking at this year's VR World Congress, Taylor described the post-apocalyptic role-playing game as the "Mario" and "Sonic the Hedgehog" of VR gaming.

"[Fallout 4 VR will be a] ground-breaking VR title. It will change the way we think about VR. It will be an industry changer," Taylor said, as reported by MCVUK.

"Fallout 4 VR" is currently due for launch sometime this year, with Bethesda vice president Pete Hines previously mentioning that the game will be playable at the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) this June.

At the VR World Congress, Taylor also talked about how wires are one of the greatest challenges the VR industry is currently facing. This problem is something AMD aims to address and resolve through its newly announced partnership with Nitero, a chip manufacturing company that specializes in wireless VR.

"They're an inhibitor to what should be giving great freedom of movement," Taylor said. "One of the most important things we do next is get rid of those pesky wires. I'm very pleased to tell you that AMD has come up with a solution."

While it is still too soon to get too excited about "Fallout 4 VR" considering very little has been shown of it so far, Bethesda will be giving the fans a longer glimpse at the game since the high-profile VR title will be making an appearance at the company's E3 2017 press conference. A demo will also be available at the upcoming event.

"Fallout 4" VR is set to be released sometime in 2017 for the HTC Vive.