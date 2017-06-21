Family Forgives Christian Stockdale Family Band Member for Killing Mother, Brother

The family of Stockdale Family Band member Jacob T. Stockdale, who fatally shot his brother and mother on their family farm in Stark County, Ohio, last Thursday before shooting himself, say they have forgiven him and are praying for his recovery.

(Photos: GoFundeMe)Jacob T. Stockdale, 25 (circled in red), allegedly used a shotgun to fatally shoot his brother, James W. Stockdale, 21 (L), and mother, Kathryn B. Stockdale (pictured), before shooting himself on June 15, 2017, at his family's farm in Stark County, Ohio.

"I don't know why Jacob did what he did last week, but I do know he is my brother; I speak for our family when I say we love him and forgive him. The prayers and support for my family have been deeply appreciated and we ask for continued prayers for Jacob's healing — body, mind, and spirit," Calvin Stockdale, the family's eldest son, said in a statement on Monday.

Police told The Columbus Dispatch that Jacob, 25, fatally shot his brother, James W. Stockdale, 21, and mother, Kathryn B. Stockdale, 54, for reasons they are still investigating.

Sheriff George T. Maier told the Dispatch that a 911 call came in to the Sheriff's Office at 4:36 p.m. as a hang up call as storms raged outside. Two deputies were sent to the home to investigate and they discovered the tragic crime scene when they entered the home.

Jacob reportedly shot himself as officers approached and was rushed to the Cleveland Metro Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

A public memorial service for Kathryn and James Stockdale will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at New Pointe Community Church in Dover.

The Stockdale family are members of the Zion Reformed Church which is part of the Presbyterian Church in America. The church is now accepting donations to help the family.

"The tragedy of June 15 that befell the Stockdale family has affected all of us. Between the funeral and memorial costs, along with the medical and related expenses for Jacob, the financial burden will be great. In the spirit of bearing one another's burdens (Galatians 6:2), if you feel led to participate, a gift of any amount would be appreciated," the church said in an appeal on their website.

A GoFund Me campaign for the family has already raised nearly half of a $40,000 goal.

Several years ago the devoutly religious family appeared on ABC's "Wife Swap" where Kathryn Stockdale revealed they had banned television and video games in their home.

"We do not allow any cussin'. I think that dating has physical dangers like pregnancy," the late family matriarch said in a clip from that episode. The boys were also homeschooled to help them "control their impulses."

Nothing in their wholesome public profile prepared anyone for last Thursday's tragedy.

Calvin stoically described the best memories of his brothers in a statement last Friday.

"James, our youngest brother, has always been a catalyst of family fun. Aside from being a gifted musician, James enjoyed dancing and had an innate love of people. James was working on a business degree and hoped to go into the business side of entertainment. He leaves behind many friends and a family that love him dearly," Calvin said.

Since the tragedy struck, the family has suspended all online profiles related to the band.

Family patriarch, Tim Stockdale, was said to be at work when the shooting occurred but was informed by police about the tragedy shortly after he arrived home at 6 p.m.

"Kathy has been my beloved wife of 32 years and a wonderful mother to our four sons. She loved nothing more than being a mother and grandmother. She had a strong love of learning and was passionate about her Christian faith, natural health, and organic farming," Tim said in a statement on his wife's death Friday.