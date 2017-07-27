Fantasia Honors Late Preacher Grandmother With Free NC Worship Event

(Photo: Reuters/David McNew) Singer Fantasia Barrino arrives at the 2016 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, June 26, 2016.

Fantasia Taylor is honoring her late pastor grandmother with the help of some of gospel music's biggest voices to bring a worship event to North Carolina.

Taylor, the 33-year-old "American Idol" alumna who won as Fantasia Barrino, invited gospel stars Tasha Cobbs Leonard and The Walls Group to help celebrate her late grandmother, Apostle Addie L Collins, at the Temple Memorial Baptist Church in High Point, North Carolina.

While the event will not take place until August 27, the singer who is often referred to as the mononym Fantasia, took to Instagram to call on the North Carolina cities of High Point, Greensboro, Winston Salem and surrounding communities to worship together during troubling times.

"Let us come together and do something my Grandmother Always wanted before she left this troubled World. Praise, Worship & Prayer TOGETHER," Fantasia captioned the flyer for the event. "I have some of my dearest friends coming to Help us do just that my from my RockSoul Family @dennisreedandgap it's 'Necessary' also @tashacobbsleonard one of my favs and @thewallsgroup."

After mentioning some local music artists and the fact that the word of God would also be preached, Fantasia pleaded for youth to come to the show.

"Please Come Out with your Friends, Family and PLEASE BRING THE YOUTH BECAUSE WE ARE LOSING THEM," she wrote, also mentioning that the event is free.

In 2015, Fantasia lost her grandmother to a massive heart attack and publicly mourned the tragedy.

"A real life Angel has left us. Lord help me please," Barrino wrote on social media at the time. "I Love You Pretty Lady... Rest Baby REST tell God I Love Him More than ANYTHING.. She never Missed Anything.. Grandma Please Baby I wasn't ready...Pray for me and my Family people please."

Barrino previously spoke to media maven Oprah Winfrey about her pastor grandmother first prophesying about her pregnancy before the singer even knew.

"My grandmother already knew — she came into my room and said, 'You're pregnant.' I said, 'No, ma'am,' but she told my mother I had to see a doctor," Barrino previously told Winfrey. "I did, and he confirmed it."