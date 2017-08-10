Fantasia Moved by Gospel Singer Maranda Curtis' Worship Album

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly) Singer Fantasia Barrino arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 68th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, June 8, 2014.

Fantasia Taylor doesn't know gospel music singer Maranda Curtis personally, but the soul singer has praised the latter's album as providing a "true worship" experience.

The "American Idol" alumna, who is known by the mononym Fantasia, encouraged her 2 million folowers on Instagram to buy Curtis' album which she referred to as "true worship."

"She's not playing with Abba, she's truly chasing Him and Him alone. You can feel it," she wrote. "You guys I just had such an experience in my hotel room. I don't know her but I would travel the world to be in a room of worship and to be in the presence of the Holies of holy (Abba Father)."

She went on to thank Curtis for lifting her in the spirit.

"Thank you young lady for your work, your gift and your fight," the soul singer wrote. "It's showtime and I'm lifted, covered and ready. Someone just sent me her IG @marandacurtis."

After releasing her fifth studio album "The Definition Of" last year, Fantasia said she believes she's walking in her purpose of ministering to women.

"Truly, I think my ministry is women. Broken women and young mothers — encouraging them," she told Essence magazine. "I want to also encourage them by saying, 'look, you guys. Love is there. It's out there and there's somebody for everybody.'"

Fantasia's latest album also features the gospel song "I Made It." In a message to her fans on social media, she explained that her goal was to bless people through the song.

"I am who I am today because God used my mistakes... #TheDefinitionOf," she wrote. "I just want to BLESS people through my story and my music."

For years, Fantasia has been sharing her spiritual growth with her supporters. Even when she was criticized publicly, she focused on God's plan for her life.

"God put me here for a reason," Barrino told "Access Hollywood" in 2013. "When you look on TV or turn on the radio or all the newspapers and the magazines, it was always something negative. And no matter how many things I did that were positive that never came out. So, that was the hardest for me at that time. Now I really don't care anymore."