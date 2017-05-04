'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2' Cast News, Spoilers: J.K. Rowling Teases Newt's Patronus

"Harry Potter" fans were introduced to Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) last year in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them." While not a lot is known about this interesting character, J.K. Rowling did tease that his Patronus is definitely a huge give-away to a plot point.

On another one of Rowling's Twitter reply sprees, a follower asked her what Newt's Patronus is. She did not reveal it, though, since it would be a "big spoiler" when it comes to future films in the "Fantastic Beasts" saga.

According to the Pottermore website, a Patronus is "a kind of positive force" that wards away Dementors. It is possible that Newt's Patronus has something to do with someone he loves or deeply cares about. A perfect example of this is Severus Snape, whose Patronus was a doe because of his love for Lily Potter.

The first "Fantastic Beasts" film saw Newt and Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston) sparking a romantic connection by the end of the movie. However, it also teased Newt's deep bond with Leta Lestrange, a role Zoe Kravitz will be reprising in the sequel. Kravitz previously revealed that she did not know a lot about her character, although she did say that Leta and Newt's relationship is quite complicated. The actress only appeared in a photo in the first film, but her role in the upcoming sequel will be much bigger.

It looks like Newt's personal life will be explored more in "Fantastic Beasts 2," with his brother also making an appearance. According to Variety, Callum Turner is apparently in negotiations to play Newt's brother, although other character details remain unknown at this point. It was also previously announced by the same publication that Jude Law has signed on to play a familiar character--a young Albus Dumbledore.

The fight against Gellert Grindelwald will continue in the upcoming sequel, with Johnny Depp reprising his role as the dark wizard.

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2" is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 16, 2018.